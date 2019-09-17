Featured
Two men charged with drug trafficking in Bolton
Money, cell phones and drugs are displayed by the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit on Tues., Sept. 17, 2019 (Supplied)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 11:31AM EDT
Two men face drug trafficking charges following a provincial police investigation on Friday.
Officers with the Caledon Street Crime Unit searched a Bolton residence and arrested a 45-year-old Richmond Hill man and a 30-year-old Caledon man.
Both are accused of possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
They will answer to the charges in an Orangeville court.