Two men have been arrested following an alleged attempted murder in Grey Highlands on Wednesday.

Provincial police were called to a home on Road 120 near Flesherton just after 11 p.m. for reports of an injured man.

Police arrested one suspect, and the Grey County OPP with the help of the K9 unit found and arrested a second suspect.

Investigators have released very few details about this case, but they do say a 29-year-old Brampton man and a 22-year-old Southgate man face several charges, including attempted murder and kidnapping.