

CTV Barrie





An Owen Sound man and an Orangeville man are among seven people recently charged in child pornography investigations.

In January, police in Quebec identified a suspect who they believed had sexual relations with girls aged six and eight.

On Feb. 7, officers with the OPP and Orangeville police executed a search warrant at an Orangeville home, arresting a 40-year-old man.

Investigators say they seized computers which contained images of child sexual abuse.

The Orangeville man was charged with possession of child pornography, invitation to sexual touching, accessing child pornography and making child pornography available.

The Department of Homeland Security contacted the OPP in January about a group of individuals they say were sharing videos and images online of children being sexually abused.

On Feb. 15, the child sexual exploitation unit and Owen Sound police arrested a 29-year-old man. He has been charged with possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

Police say they found computer equipment containing images of child sexual abuse.

Both of the accused will appear in court at a future date.