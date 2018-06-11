

Two men have been charged, following an assault in Caledon.

According to police, a group of teenagers was threatened and then one of them was assaulted on Friday. The youth was uninjured.

The alleged assault occurred in the Twistleton Street and Learmont Avenue area.

A 31-year-old Caledon man has been charged with uttering threats. A 26-year-old Caledon man has also been charged with uttering threats and with assault. Both will appear in an Orangeville court on July 12.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Caledon OPP or Crime Stoppers.