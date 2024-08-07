Two men arrested on impaired charges in Dufferin County

Dufferin Officers have removed and charged two drivers with impaired operation-related offences.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police responded to a fail-to-remain car crash on Saturday on County Road 124 in Melancthon. Police located the vehicle and began an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, a 63-year-old Mississauga man was charged with failing to stop after an accident, driving while impaired, and driving a vehicle with open liquor.

Just over an hour later, the Dufferin police stopped a car on Alder Street in Orangeville.

Officers determined there were reasonable grounds to charge a 19-year-old East Garafraxa man with operation while impaired on alcohol and drugs.

The accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges. Their driver's licences were suspended, and the vehicles were impounded.