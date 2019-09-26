Featured
Two men arrested in overnight break-in
Published Thursday, September 26, 2019 1:00PM EDT
Two men accused of a home invasion and property damage were arrested and charged in Kawartha Lakes overnight.
Provincial police say the accused broke into a home on Base Line Road around 1 a.m. on Thursday and left before officers arrived.
Police allege the two men vandalized property inside the house and a vehicle in the driveway.
The two suspects, 35 and 28, were charged with break-and-enter and mischief over $5,000.
They are scheduled to appear in court in November.