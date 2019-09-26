Two men accused of a home invasion and property damage were arrested and charged in Kawartha Lakes overnight.

Provincial police say the accused broke into a home on Base Line Road around 1 a.m. on Thursday and left before officers arrived.

Police allege the two men vandalized property inside the house and a vehicle in the driveway.

The two suspects, 35 and 28, were charged with break-and-enter and mischief over $5,000.

They are scheduled to appear in court in November.