BARRIE -- Two men were arrested after police say they caught the duo in the act trying to gain access to a change machine at a business in Orillia.

Orillia OPP says the pair set off an alarm at a business on Laclie Street and were arrested without incident on Friday.

Police say further investigation helped them to link one of the men to another break-in at the same location in January.

The two accused, both from Orillia, were released with a future court appearance scheduled.