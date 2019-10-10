Two Toronto men have been arrested in connection with an assault and robbery in Innisfil.

Police say the incident happened back in July at Webster Park when two women agreed to meet potential buyers of a cell phone they had listed for sale online.

Police claim that when the women became suspicious of the transaction and attempted to leave, one woman was punched and pushed by the men.

They allege the suspects stole the phone and ran off.

According to police, a similar incident happened earlier the same day at the park, but in this instance, the seller became wary of the sale and left before anything happened.

The two accused, 18 and 19, were released with court dates set for next month.

The arrests prompted South Simcoe Police to urge buyers and sellers of online items always to be vigilant. They suggest meeting in a public place that has security cameras. They also say to trust your gut and use common sense.