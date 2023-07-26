Two men arrested for impaired driving in Bracebridge

Two drivers face impaired charges in two separate incidents in Bracebridge.

On Monday, police received an emergency call at around 8:30 p.m. when a hitchhiker asked her driver to call police about a possible impaired driver on Muskoka Road 118 near Monck Road in Bracebridge.

Police located the driver, and a 49-year-old Huntsville man was arrested and charged with various impaired-driving offences.

Three hours later, police were conducting a radar check on Muskoka Road 169 in Bala when a vehicle drove through the community safety zone at more than twice the posted speed limit.

Police charged an 18-year-old Oakville man with failing to provide a breath sample, stunt driving and failing to surrender his licence.

Both men have September court dates in Bracebridge.