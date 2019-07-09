

CTV Barrie





Two men were arrested following a traffic stop in Midland after police say the pair had a prohibited weapon.

Police say they found nunchucks while investigating the vehicle on Friday afternoon.

A 24-year-old Midland man and a 29-year-old Georgian Bay Township man both face charges for having a prohibited device and disobeying a court order.

They were released on a promise to appear in a Midland court late next month.