

CTV Barrie





Barrie Police have arrested and charged two men in connection with a pellet gun shooting last week that seriously injured a Barrie man.

A 19-year-old Essa man is facing several charges including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

The Essa man is also charged with public mischief for falsely reporting he had been shot with a pellet gun on November 21, a day after the first incident.

A 21-year-old Innisfil man is also facing several charges including pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Both men appeared in a Barrie court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.