Two men arrested after gun, ammunition found during intensive OPP search in Orillia

Two men face a series of charges after a massive police search allegedly turned up a firearm and ammunition in Orillia Wednesday afternoon.

Provincial police say officers arrived in the Davey Drive area around 4 p.m. following reports of a gunshot and quickly located the suspect vehicle.

They say one officer sustained minor injuries during the traffic stop in the area of Westmount and Barrie Roads.

A Toronto man and a Brantford man, both 28, were taken into custody.

Police say an intensive search of the area involving the OPP helicopter, K9 unit, forensic identification team and several officers led to the recovery a firearm and magazine.

The two accused face more than two dozen charges combined, including obstructing a peace officer, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and drug trafficking.

The Brantford man is also charged with flight from a peace officer and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

Orillia OPP believes this is an isolated incident, adding it doesn't think there is any danger to the general public.

The investigation is ongoing.