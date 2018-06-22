

CTV Barrie





Two men are dead after the vehicle they were in struck several trees in King Township.

Investigators with York Regional Police say a Mercedes-Benz traveling on Mill Road went off the road on Thursday, at about 6 p.m.

The Mercedes struck several trees as it went down an embankment. Both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s not clear yet why the vehicle left the road.

Police are asking for anyone with any information or dash cam video to please contact them.