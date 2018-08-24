

CTV Barrie





Police are searching for a wanted man and another suspect in connection with a robbery and assault in Newmarket.

Officers were called to Kingsmere Avenue and Ivesbridge Boulevard on Thursday just before 4 p.m. after an 18-year-old man was approached by two men on bicycles.

According to police, the suspects wanted his backpack and when the victim refused and tried to run they followed him. Police say one of the men pulled out a knife and cut the victim’s hand and then cut his backpack off of him before fleeing the area.

Police and the K-9 unit searched the area but were unable to locate the men.