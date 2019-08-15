Featured
Two men accused of breaking into a home are confronted by officers
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 12:21PM EDT
Police confronted two men accused of breaking into a house in Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday.
Provincial police say officers received a call about a break-in in progress at a residence on Sugar Bush Trail. They say the house was unoccupied at the time.
Two Fenelon Falls men were arrested and charged with multiple offences, including break-and-enter and mischief.
Both are scheduled to appear in court next month.