A couple lucky locals are celebrating their lottery wins.

Elaine Giroux won $117,240.20 in the April 26 Lotto Max draw.

The Glencairn woman purchased the winning ticket at Stephens Store on 32 Sideroad in Glencairn, west of Angus.

And a Barrie man won $50,000 playing a $3 Instant Bingo scratch ticket.

Albert Positano bought the ticket at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Yonge Street in Barrie.

The odds of winning any prize with Instant Bingo are one in 3.79.