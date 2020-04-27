BARRIE -- Two long-term care homes in Shelburne continue to deal with outbreaks of COVID-19 that has proven to be deadly for many residents.

Seventeen residents at the Shelburne Retirement Residence and Nursing Home on Robert Street have been diagnosed with the virus; five seniors have since died.

At least two residents have died at the Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care on Centre Street, including one over the weekend, according to the County of Dufferin, which oversees the facility.

Five staff members at Dufferin Oaks have tested positive for the virus.

At least 7 residents have died and 21 have become infected with COVID-19 at Shelburne Long-Term Care homes. A total of 10 staff members have tested positive at the 2 facilities as well ⁦@CTVBarrieNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/IXTGXdYyZ4 — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) April 27, 2020

Southbridge Care Homes oversees operations at Shelburne Retirement Residence and a spokesperson says they are receiving help from the hospital in Orangeville.

"Headwaters Health Care Centre has sent RNs and PSW staff, and has also offered help if we need more cleaning staff or other non-nursing support staff. Our new partners are also able to help with any personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies our home needs as this situation continues to evolve," explains Stacey Rooyakkers, executive director at Shelburne.