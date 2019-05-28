

CTV Barrie





Two locals are celebrating after winning the lottery this month.

Iris Beach of Moonstone won $1,000,000 with Encore in the May 4 Lottario draw. She managed to match all seven Encore numbers in the exact order to win.

Beach bought her winning ticket at Jag’s Variety Store on Coldwater Road in Coldwater.

And Creemore’s Kyle Gracey is celebrating after winning $100,000 with Poker Lotto in the May 19 draw.

He purchased his winning ticket at Jug City on County Road 9 in Creemore.