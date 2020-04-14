BARRIE -- Two local Walmart associates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to store spokesperson.

According to Adam Grachnik, Director of Corporate Affairs with Walmart Canada, the infected employees worked at the Alliston store and the Barrie South Supercentre.

"Out of an abundance of caution, associates identified as being in close, prolonged contact have been directed to self-isolate."

Grachnik says the stores have enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures in place.

"Rest assured; we will continue to take measures necessary to ensure the well-being of our customers and associates."

The Alliston employee last worked at the store on April 1, while the Barrie employee was last at work on April 6.

The public health unit has been notified of the cases, Grachnik says.