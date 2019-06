CTV Barrie





Alliston’s Charlene Hurley is $100,000 richer after matching six of the seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the Lotto 6/49 June 15 draw.

She bought the winning ticket at the Circle K on Young Street in Alliston.

And a Penetanguishene resident won $50,000 with an Instant Crossword scratch ticket.

Celestin Forget purchased his winning ticket at the Circle K on Main Street in Penetanguishene.