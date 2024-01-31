BARRIE
Barrie

    • Two local hospitals reverse COVID-19 vaccination policy for hiring: We want to hear from you

    Hospital bed
    Share

    Several hospital staff faced termination during the pandemic for failing to comply with the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy enforced at health centers throughout Ontario, which were in line with broader public health directives from the province.

    However, the COVID-19 vaccination policy was recently reversed by two local hospitals, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie and Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland, making it no longer a requirement for employment.

    Were you or someone you know impacted by the hospital's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy like to share their story? If so, CTVBarrieNews.ca is interested in hearing your experience.

    We invite you to share your experience with us via email, providing your name, location, and phone number.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Is Canada in a baby bust?

    Statistics Canada says the country’s fertility rate reached an all-time low of 1.33 children per woman in 2022, which is part of a downward trend that began in 2009.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News