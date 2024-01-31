Two local hospitals reverse COVID-19 vaccination policy for hiring: We want to hear from you

Several hospital staff faced termination during the pandemic for failing to comply with the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy enforced at health centers throughout Ontario, which were in line with broader public health directives from the province.

However, the COVID-19 vaccination policy was recently reversed by two local hospitals, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie and Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland, making it no longer a requirement for employment.

Were you or someone you know impacted by the hospital's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy like to share their story? If so, CTVBarrieNews.ca is interested in hearing your experience.

We invite you to share your experience with us via email, providing your name, location, and phone number.