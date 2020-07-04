BARRIE, ONT. -- Two people are hurt after a crash in Tay Township.

A car and SUV collided on Hwy 12, east of Gratrix Rd just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital.

Paramedics say one driver sustained injuries to his upper and lower body, but he is expected to survive.

It is not clear how badly the other driver was injured.