Two injured in Clearview collision
Emergency crews respond to a two-vehicle collision in Clearview Township on Hwy. 26 on Thurs. Jan. 20, 2022 (Twitter: @CFES_FireChief)
Two people were injured following a collision in Clearview Township Thursday evening.
According to OPP, two vehicles collided on Highway 26 near County Road 10 shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday.
Police tell CTV News two people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Highway 26 was shut down throughout the evening as crews cleaned up the scene.