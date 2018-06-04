

Two people are in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Melancthon Township.

A car crashed into the side of a pickup truck at the intersection of Dufferin County Road 124 and County Road 21 on Sunday, at around 7:30 a.m. Both vehicles ended up in a farmer’s field.

According to the OPP, the pickup truck failed to yield for the car. No charges have been laid at this time.

Both drivers were airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries. The passenger of the car was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.