BARRIE
Barrie

    • Two impaired driving incidents in one day

    An OPP cruiser is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: OPP Central Region) An OPP cruiser is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: OPP Central Region)
    Share

    Orillia OPP charged two individuals with impaired driving-related offences in two separate incidents on Saturday.

    At around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of an unconscious male in the parking lot of OPP Central Region Headquarters in Orillia. OPP say that officers observed the male sleeping behind the wheel upon arriving at the scene and that there were open alcohol containers throughout his parked vehicle.

    The 18-year-old Etobicoke man was arrested and charged with five impaired driving-related offences. His license was suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days. He is scheduled for a court date in September.

    Then, at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the southbound direction of Highway 11 at Carlyon Line off-ramp. OPP say that the vehicle was found to have exited the roadway and into the ditch.

    Upon arriving at the scene and speaking with the male driver, officers determined that he was impaired by alcohol.

    The 59-year-old Bracebridge man was arrested and charged with three impaired driving offences. He was also assessed a 90-day license suspension, seven-day vehicle impounding, and a court appearance in September. 

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News