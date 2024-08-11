Two impaired driving incidents in one day

Orillia OPP charged two individuals with impaired driving-related offences in two separate incidents on Saturday.

At around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of an unconscious male in the parking lot of OPP Central Region Headquarters in Orillia. OPP say that officers observed the male sleeping behind the wheel upon arriving at the scene and that there were open alcohol containers throughout his parked vehicle.

The 18-year-old Etobicoke man was arrested and charged with five impaired driving-related offences. His license was suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days. He is scheduled for a court date in September.

Then, at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the southbound direction of Highway 11 at Carlyon Line off-ramp. OPP say that the vehicle was found to have exited the roadway and into the ditch.

Upon arriving at the scene and speaking with the male driver, officers determined that he was impaired by alcohol.

The 59-year-old Bracebridge man was arrested and charged with three impaired driving offences. He was also assessed a 90-day license suspension, seven-day vehicle impounding, and a court appearance in September.