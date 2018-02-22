

Two men are in hospital suffering from hypothermia after a SUV went through the ice on Lake Simcoe.

The SUV went through the ice near Jacksons Point in the Georgina area early Thursday morning.

York Regional Police say two people inside the vehicle were able to get out on their own and make it back to shore.

An officer on patrol spotted the duo near a road. Police say a 30 year old and a 46 year old were transported to hospital by ambulance with severe hypothermia.

The 46 year old was later taken to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre for further treatment. He is listed in stable condition.

Investigators believe the men were returning to shore when the SUV went through the ice.

"We're not a hundred per cent sure what they were doing out on the ice at that time in the morning, but where they crossed is very thin ice," says York Regional Police Sgt. Tom Saito.

A heavy tow truck was used to bring the submerged SUV back on shore.

The investigation is ongoing.