BARRIE -- Nine-year-old Owen Magill and his 11-year-old brother, Simon, spend all their free time either at the rink playing hockey or in their basement shooting pucks.

Last year, the hockey-crazy kids came up with an even crazier idea that has since turned into a very successful family business.

"We're like, we should make a metal target because these foam ones are horrible, and the plastic rim around them will always break," explained Simon.

The two boys took their idea to their dad, Pat. "The boys said to me, 'dad, why don't they make targets like this?'"

The simple idea then became a family project. They transformed their two-door garage into a small workshop and got to work designing the 'Boomer Targets.'

The Magill's hockey targets are metal and weigh about one-pound each with one-eighth aircraft cables, making each strong enough to take a pounding without breaking.

"These targets have seen about 5,000 pucks with no wear or tear. Just some nice puck marks on them," Pat said.

One year later, the boys have sold about 150 sets. They have a website and have seen some success in getting their product on the shelves of some local retailers.

For Owen and Simon's parents, the experience has been about more than just the game. Pat said the sport his family loves is paying off in so many ways, including teaching his boys about the world of business.

"You know, it's a fast-paced market, online, they're building a product, they're helping market it, they're selling the product."

The Magill's plan to continue working out of their garage, creating more than just the Boomer Targets, Pat said they are also creating family memories.