Two men are facing several charges after two loaded handguns, and several ounces of crack cocaine were seized in Huntsville.

As part of an ongoing investigation, one of the men was arrested after officers discovered two ounces of crack cocaine in his vehicle.

The second man was arrested at the hotel the two men were staying at in Huntsville.

When police searched the suspects’ hotel room, they found an additional eight ounces of crack, two handguns and over $1,300 in cash. In total, the value of the cash and drugs seized is over $30,000.

The two accused Scarborough men are being held for a bail hearing.