Two groups are vying to bring Junior Hockey back to the Eddie Bush Arena in Collingwood, but they are proposing different ways to make it happen.



Terry Geddes, a former Collingwood mayor wants the historic arena to be home ice to a Junior B expansion team called the Collingwood Admirals.



“Collingwood has an approved Junior B application,” says Geddes. “We are excited to bring it to Collingwood. It has supreme support from the business community, fan support, minor hockey, girls hockey.”



At the same Dave Steele, coach of the Stayner Siskins, has partnered with the owner of the Barrie Colts to bring a Tier 2 Junior A team to town. They would be called the Collingwood Colts.



“We have purchased a team and we are going through the process of moving that team,” says Steele. “The biggest part of moving the team is getting a venue, and that's what we are waiting on.”



Both ownership groups promise to develop local players coming up through minor hockey.

Fans say Collingwood is ready to have a team to call its own.



“It would be fun to have a hockey team back here. Everybody I talk to around town says ‘where's the hockey team for Collingwood?’” says one Collingwood resident, Wayne Burley



Both organizations are anxious to begin assembling their new teams but before that can happen Collingwood's Town Council will have to decide which bid is best in the long run.