Two German Shepherds hit by car die of serious injuries: Dufferin OPP

A German Shepherd suffered injuries after being involved in a collision in Amaranth Township, Ont., on Sun., Aug. 21, 2022 (OPP_CR) A German Shepherd suffered injuries after being involved in a collision in Amaranth Township, Ont., on Sun., Aug. 21, 2022 (OPP_CR)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver