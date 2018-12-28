

CTV Barrie





It was a busy night on the roads for emergency crews after freezing rain caused havoc for motorists.

Provincial police responded to a collision at the Highway 400 northbound off-ramp to Mapleview Drive in Barrie shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers say two separate collisions happened in the area while emergency crews were at the scene of the first crash.

One vehicle slid into a Barrie Fire truck that was assisting in one of the collisions.

Two Barrie firefighters suffered minor injuries after diving over a guardrail and rolling 50-feet down the steep embankment to avoid being hit by a sliding vehicle.

There was a freezing rain warning in effect for Thursday evening.