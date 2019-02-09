

Smoke and water damage is delaying two families from returning to their home after a fire in Port McNicoll on Saturday morning.



According to Fire Officials, the fire began just after 11:00 a.m. on Wardell Street.



Homeowner Linda Nielsen says four people were home at the time of the fire, and all were able to evacuate the home safely.



“My grand-daughter was playing in the bedroom, in the girls’ bedroom, and said I smell smoke mom,” said Nielson. “Then the smoke detector went off and she opened the bedroom door and there was flames.”



According to fire officials, crews were able to contain the fire to the bedrooms in the home.



No injuries occurred as a result of the fire.



The cause is still under investigation.