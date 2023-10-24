BARRIE
Barrie

    • Two families displaced after CFB Borden fire in duplex

    An early morning fire forced several people to evacuate their homes in CFB Borden Tuesday.

    Fire crews were called to a structure fire at a duplex on Saskatchewan Boulevard.

    Two families and neighbouring homes were evacuated until the firefighters contained the blaze.

    Officials say emergency housing will be provided to the two families.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

