BARRIE -- Two dump trucks are nestled in ditches along the 7th Line and Tottenham Road in New Tecumseth.

Police say one dump truck slid into the ditch late Friday morning. They say another dump truck pulled up to help but instead wound up skating into the ditch on the other side of the slushy road.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Officers say the area is a hilly stretch of roadway, and conditions were icy.

Police say there will likely not be any charges laid.