

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A serious collision near Alliston sent two people to hospital this afternoon.

Police say a dump truck collided with an SUV on County Road 56, just north of Highway 89 around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The driver of the SUV was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital, the extent of the victim's injuries are not known.

The dump truck driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police say one of the vehicles may have crossed the centre line causing the crash, but they are continuing to investigate.