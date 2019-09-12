Featured
Two drivers injured in serious collision near Hwy 89
Debris scattered across County Road 56 north of Hwy 89 after a dump truck, seen on its side, and an SUV collide on Thurs., Sept. 12, 2019 (Don Wright/CTV News)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 6:39PM EDT
A serious collision near Alliston sent two people to hospital this afternoon.
Police say a dump truck collided with an SUV on County Road 56, just north of Highway 89 around 4 p.m. on Thursday.
The driver of the SUV was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital, the extent of the victim's injuries are not known.
The dump truck driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police say one of the vehicles may have crossed the centre line causing the crash, but they are continuing to investigate.