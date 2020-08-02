BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police have charged two men for allegedly driving more than double the speed limit through Essa Township.

While doing speed enforcement along Highway 89 near 8th Line Saturday afternoon, police say their radar clocked the drivers at 170 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

The two men in their thirties do not know each other, but police say they were travelling together.

Both men are charged with stunt driving, and their cars have been impounded for seven days. One of the men also faces charges for failing to turn over a driver’s licence, a vehicle permit or proof of insurance.