Two drivers were arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving with three times the legal blood alcohol content in their system.

South Simcoe Police stopped a vehicle because of an expired permit on Saturday night in Bradford. While speaking with the driver, the officer noticed a strong odour of alcohol.

Police say the driver failed two tests, registering three times the legal limit. The 47-year-old Keswick man was charged with impaired driving.

On Friday afternoon, a Bradford man was arrested in the parking lot of Georgian Downs after a crash. Police say the man failed a breathalyzer test by registering three times the legal limit.

The 33 year old was charged with impaired driving.