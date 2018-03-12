Featured
Two drivers blew three times over legal limit: police
A South Simcoe police car can be see on Tuesday, April 21, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, March 12, 2018 2:48PM EDT
Two drivers were arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving with three times the legal blood alcohol content in their system.
South Simcoe Police stopped a vehicle because of an expired permit on Saturday night in Bradford. While speaking with the driver, the officer noticed a strong odour of alcohol.
Police say the driver failed two tests, registering three times the legal limit. The 47-year-old Keswick man was charged with impaired driving.
On Friday afternoon, a Bradford man was arrested in the parking lot of Georgian Downs after a crash. Police say the man failed a breathalyzer test by registering three times the legal limit.
The 33 year old was charged with impaired driving.