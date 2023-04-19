Two drivers accused of blowing well over legal alcohol limit in Barrie arrested

Police in Barrie arrested two allegedly impaired drivers who blew well over the legal alcohol limit in two separate instances on Tuesday.

According to police, a concerned caller alerted officers to an unconscious driver in a vehicle parked across the bottom of a Farmingdale Crescent driveway around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the 37-year-old Barrie man showed signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene.

He faces impaired driving charges after allegedly blowing well over the legal limit.

The accused was later released and will have to make a court appearance to answer to the charges.

Less than eight hours later, police responded to a single vehicle in a ditch off St. Vincent Street near Stonehart Lane.

Police say the driver left the crash scene on foot but was quickly located a short distance away by responding officers.

The 36-year-old Barrie man was arrested and allegedly had over three times the legal alcohol limit in his system.

He was charged and later released with a scheduled court appearance in May.

As a result of the charges, both drivers' licences were suspended for 90 days, and the vehicles involved will remain at the impound yard for seven days.