Two drivers have had their licences suspended and cars impounded after being charged with Stunt Driving in Caledon on March 3.



Police say a 19-year-old driver from Caledon was clocked at 149 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone just before 3:00 p.m. in the area of Olde Baseline Road near St. Andrews Road.



On the same day, Provincial Police say a twenty-year-old Waterloo driver was clocked at 117 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone in the area of Highway 10 and Chester Drive.



According to police, both drivers received a seven-day driver’s license suspension.



Both vehicles have also been impounded for a week.



Provincial police say the officers from the Caledon Detachment investigated 170 collisions in February.