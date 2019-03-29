

CTV Barrie





It’s a story of persistence that pits a farmer against a town, and now there could be a light at the end of the tunnel.

For nearly two decades, onion farmer Boris Horodynsky has been battling with the town of Innisfil over the south Innisfil creek drain.

Horodynsky says the 100-year-old channel isn’t wide enough, or deep enough, to handle the heavy rain, causing water to spill out onto the fields destroying crops.

“When we do get these floods we’ve had as much as two to three feet of water in some fields,” he says.

In 2000, Horodynsky lost nearly a million dollars’ worth of crops, prompting him to ask the town to do something after severe flooding.

In the last, nearly 20 years, there has been red tape, court orders, delayed processes and an effort by the town to bring down the cost, which the town says took quite a significant amount of time to complete.

The Ministry of Transportation is also involved because part of the drain runs under Highway 400.

Horodynsky says the culverts are built too high.

“Even under flood conditions, they’re only taking about 25 percent flow.”

The light at the end of the tunnel comes in the form of a newly approved bylaw that will allow the work to happen finally.

It’s anticipated it will cost about $5.2 million, roughly $2 million less than initially estimated.

The cost will be split between the town of Innisfil, the Ministry of Transportation, the County of Simcoe and the landowners.

Horodynsky says he is happy to pay, and even happier it’s finally being done.

“I was wondering if it would ever get done. I thought I’d die first or retire.”

Construction is expected to take two seasons. If all goes according to plan, shovels could be in the ground by spring 2020.