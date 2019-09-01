Two people are dead after a head-on collision on Highway 26 in Clearview Township, police say.

Huronia West OPP say the crash happened just before 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the driver of a Ford Mustang was passing numerous cars when it collided head-on with a Chevrolet Blazer.

According to police, the passengers of the Mustang, a 20-year-old male, and a 19-year-old female were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the Blazer, a 67-year-old man, was transported to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.

They say the driver of the Mustang also sustained serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.