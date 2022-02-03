Two crashes shut down Highway 11 south of Gravenhurst
Highway 11
A portion of Highway 11 is shut down Thursday morning following two separate crashes south of Gravenhurst.
OPP tweeted just before 9 a.m. to say that Highway 11 southbound at Southwood Road and Muskoka Road 13 is closed due to a collision.
A few minutes later, police had to shut down the northbound lanes at Cowbell Lane after a vehicle crashed.
There's no word yet on any injuries or when the road will reopen.
This is a breaking news story. Check back often for updates.