Two crashes shut down Highway 11 south of Gravenhurst

A portion of Highway 11 is shut down Thursday morning following two separate crashes south of Gravenhurst.

OPP tweeted just before 9 a.m. to say that Highway 11 southbound at Southwood Road and Muskoka Road 13 is closed due to a collision.

ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy11 at Southwood Rd/Muskoka Rd 13, Gravenhurst. NORTH and SOUTHBOUND closed. ^nm pic.twitter.com/Un1B4ET1Fd — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) February 3, 2022

A few minutes later, police had to shut down the northbound lanes at Cowbell Lane after a vehicle crashed.

Highway 11 north and south at Cowbell Lane in Severn Twp is currently closed in both directions due to a collision. More info to come. #BbrOPP ^sb — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) February 3, 2022

There's no word yet on any injuries or when the road will reopen.

This is a breaking news story. Check back often for updates.