BARRIE, ONT. -- Two Clearview residents face charges following a drug bust at an address in Stayner.

Members of the OPP obtained a search warrant and said officers seized various pills, cocaine and evidence of drug paraphernalia from the John Street residence on Tuesday morning.

Charged are a 53-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman.

Both face drug-related charges.

They are scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges later this month.