Two Clearview residents arrested in drug bust
Published Thursday, September 2, 2021 11:39AM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- Two Clearview residents face charges following a drug bust at an address in Stayner.
Members of the OPP obtained a search warrant and said officers seized various pills, cocaine and evidence of drug paraphernalia from the John Street residence on Tuesday morning.
Charged are a 53-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman.
Both face drug-related charges.
They are scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges later this month.
