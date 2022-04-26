Two children riding scooter struck by vehicle in Innisfil

Police remind motorists to be extra cautious through intersections "even if you have the right of way" after two children were struck by a vehicle in Innisfil late Monday afternoon.

South Simcoe Police say two boys, ages eight and 12, were riding a scooter together on a sidewalk and were hit by an oncoming vehicle when they "darted into traffic" in the area of Swan and Hunter streets.

Both boys were knocked to the ground.

Police say the 12-year-old was taken to the hospital and later released.

They say the eight-year-old was unharmed.

"We're grateful this incident did not end in tragedy," South Simcoe Police stated in a release.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the officers.

According to police, it was raining at the time of the incident, which was captured on several security cameras.

Police do not expect to lay charges.

PEDESTRIANS

Police ask pedestrians to cross the street at marked crosswalks or traffic lights.

They say never to cross in the middle of a block or between parked cars.

It's advised to always look both ways, even if you have the right of way, before crossing a street.

MOTORISTS

Police encourage motorists to slow down through intersections and be aware at all times of the day and night, especially now that the nicer weather is coming.

Slow down for pedestrians who need more time to cross the street or when children are playing near the street.

Stay alert and slow down through residential or school zones.