

CTV Barrie





Two children were sent to hospital after being struck by a car on their way to school in Barrie early Monday morning.

Police say it happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of Golden Meadow Road and Hurst Drive in the city’s south end.

Police say the children were hit while crossing the street and suffered minor injuries.

Barrie police are investigating the cause of the accident and say it is possible charges will be laid.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and drive with caution, especially in school zones.