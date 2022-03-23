Two children confess to offensive graffiti at Georgina park

York Regional Police say two children confessed to being responsible for graffiti at a park in Georgina.

On Tuesday, officers received a report of anti-Black and offensive graffiti on equipment at the Constable Garrett Styles Park in the area of Laurendale and Terrell avenues.

That same day, officers were called to a home because two kids had owned up to the vandalism.

"Both children were spoken to by police and were remorseful of their actions," police stated.

Because of their ages, one child was given a warning, while the older child was eligible to be directed to the community referral program through the Youth Criminal Justice Act, which provides alternative resolutions for kids who have committed a criminal offence.

"York Regional Police does not tolerate vandalism or hate crime in any form," the service stated.