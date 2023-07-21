Two-car fire at Southlake Regional Health Centre closes parking garage

A two-car fire in Southlake Regional Health Centre has closed its parking garage.

York Regional Police received a call concerning a car fire in a parking structure at Davis Drive and Prospect Street at 9:47 a.m. Friday.

Upon their arrival, two vehicles were on fire in the parking garage; one was an electric vehicle.

In a tweet, Southlake assured residents that the emergency department remains open and that clinical operations will continue.

However, a later tweet released indicated its telephone service was experiencing difficulty and has limited capacity for incoming and outgoing calls.