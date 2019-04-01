

CTV Barrie





Police are investigating a second break-in and theft in as many days at a car wash in Markdale.

Grey County OPP was called to the Double Bubble car wash after the security alarm was tripped on Friday.

When officers arrived at the scene a few minutes later, the suspect had already fled the scene. The accused also caused damage to the alarm system and stole a video recording device.

The break-in comes a day after the Chatsworth Car Wash was broken into, but police have not said whether or not they believe the two incidents are connected.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police.