Two Bradford men to appear in court on charges of armed robbery
South Simcoe Police released this image on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2016 of items seized from the homes of two robbery suspects.
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 1:08PM EST
Two men are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon in connection with half a dozen pharmacy robberies.
A 28-year-old Bradford man faces 34 charges including armed robbery and drug-related offences. A 23-year-old Bradford man also faces theft and drug-related charges.
South Simcoe Police says that in 2016 two Bradford pharmacies were robbed and four more were held up in York Region between December 2016 and January 2017.
Following a three-month investigation, police say they arrested the pair in late January 2017.