Two men are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon in connection with half a dozen pharmacy robberies.

A 28-year-old Bradford man faces 34 charges including armed robbery and drug-related offences. A 23-year-old Bradford man also faces theft and drug-related charges.

South Simcoe Police says that in 2016 two Bradford pharmacies were robbed and four more were held up in York Region between December 2016 and January 2017.

Following a three-month investigation, police say they arrested the pair in late January 2017.