BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are looking for two boys accused of smashing the glass windows inside an Angus arena.

A witness told officers two boys ran away from the area after breaking the glass surrounding the rink on Tuesday.

One boy is believed to be about 10 years old with blonde hair. Half his head is shaved, police said. He was wearing a blue checkered hoodie and black and red track pants.

The other boy could be around 12 years old and was wearing dark clothing.

The OPP is asking anyone with information on this incident that happened in the area of Centre Street and Greenwood Drive to contact them or Crime Stoppers.